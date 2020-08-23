The Executive Vice-President – Chief Financial Office of Stantec (NYSE: STN) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Executive Vice-President – Chief Financial Office of Stantec (STN – Research Report), Theresa Jang, bought shares of STN for $49.62K.

Following this transaction Theresa Jang’s holding in the company was increased by 10% to a total of $408.3K. Following Theresa Jang’s last STN Buy transaction on March 13, 2020, the stock climbed by 5.1%.

The company has a one-year high of $33.81 and a one-year low of $20.99. STN’s market cap is $3.6 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 24.40. Currently, Stantec has an average volume of 127.44K.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $35.83, reflecting a -11.4% downside. Five different firms, including Canaccord Genuity and Scotiabank, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $5.53M worth of STN shares and purchased $484.4K worth of STN shares. The insider sentiment on Stantec has been negative according to 74 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Stantec, Inc. engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure. The Energy and Resources segment is involved in industrial engineering services for private sector energy, resource, and power clients. The Environment Services segment provides environmental services for private sector clients and remediation activities for private and public sector clients. The Infrastructure segment is responsible to design and engineering services; as well as project and construction management services. The Water segment is responsible for traditional planning, engineering, design, and construction management services. The company was founded by Don Stanely in 1954 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.