The Executive Vice-President & Chief Financial Office of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Executive Vice-President & Chief Financial Office of Oppenheimer Holdings (OPY – Research Report), Jeffrey J Alfano, sold shares of OPY for $1.67M.

In addition to Jeffrey J Alfano, 3 other OPY executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Oppenheimer Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $373 million and quarterly net profit of $38.66 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $235 million and had a net profit of $7.82 million. The company has a one-year high of $52.45 and a one-year low of $16.72. Currently, Oppenheimer Holdings has an average volume of 61.09K.

The insider sentiment on Oppenheimer Holdings has been negative according to 23 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment includes net interest earning on client margin loans and cash balances, money market funds, and stock loan activities. The Asset Management segment consists of investment and fund management services. The Capital Markets segment offers investment banking, fixed income, public finance, and municipal trading. The Corporate/Other segment pertains to legal, compliance, accounting, and internal audit activities. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in New York, NY.