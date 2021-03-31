The Executive Vice-President – Chief Financial Office of Lundin Gold is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Executive Vice-President – Chief Financial Office of Lundin Gold (FTMNF – Research Report), Alessandro Bitelli, exercised options to sell 50,000 FTMNF shares for a total transaction value of $476.7K.

In addition to Alessandro Bitelli, 10 other FTMNF executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following Alessandro Bitelli’s last FTMNF Sell transaction on June 16, 2017, the stock climbed by 3.3%.

Based on Lundin Gold’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $189 million and GAAP net loss of -$1,233,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $0 and had a GAAP net loss of $40.77 million. The company has a one-year high of $9.70 and a one-year low of $3.00.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.87, reflecting a -41.7% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $33.32M worth of FTMNF shares and purchased $300.7K worth of FTMNF shares. The insider sentiment on Lundin Gold has been negative according to 48 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Lundin Gold, Inc. is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.