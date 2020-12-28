The Executive Vice-President – Chief Financial Office of Input Capital (Other OTC: INPCF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Executive Vice-President – Chief Financial Office of Input Capital (INPCF – Research Report), Bradley Douglas Farquhar, bought shares of INPCF for $3,400.

This is Farquhar’s first Buy trade following 3 Sell transactions.

Currently, Input Capital has an average volume of 11.00K. The company has a one-year high of $1.31 and a one-year low of $0.32.

Input Capital Corp. is an agriculture commodity streaming company, which focuses on buying and selling canola from western Canadian farmers. It specializes in the sale of canola purchased from farmers to grain handling companies and canola crushing plants located across Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba. The company was founded by Douglas A. Emsley, Brad Farquhar and Gord Nystuen on October 25, 2011 and is headquartered in Regina, Canada.