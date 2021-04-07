The Executive Vice-President – Chief Financial Office of Crew Energy is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Executive Vice-President – Chief Financial Office of Crew Energy (CWEGF – Research Report), John Glenn Leach, exercised options to sell 24,345 CWEGF shares for a total transaction value of $29.21K.

In addition to John Glenn Leach, 10 other CWEGF executives reported Sell trades in the last month. This recent transaction decreases John Glenn Leach’s holding in the company by 9% to a total of $1.41 million.

Currently, Crew Energy has an average volume of 51.00K. The company has a one-year high of $1.03 and a one-year low of $0.13.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.21, reflecting a -32.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Crew Energy has been negative according to 75 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

John Glenn Leach's trades have generated a 52.3% average return based on past transactions.

Crew Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focuses in the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.