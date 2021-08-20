The Executive Vice-President – Chief Financial Office of Ball is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Executive Vice-President – Chief Financial Office of Ball (BLL – Research Report), Scott C Morrison, exercised options to sell 169 BLL shares for a total transaction value of $15.11K.

Following Scott C Morrison’s last BLL Sell transaction on July 19, 2021, the stock climbed by 8.8%. In addition to Scott C Morrison, 3 other BLL executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Ball’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.46 billion and quarterly net profit of $202 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.8 billion and had a net profit of $94 million. The company has a one-year high of $102.76 and a one-year low of $75.00. BLL’s market cap is $30.21 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 34.80.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $97.78, reflecting a -5.0% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $4.07M worth of BLL shares and purchased $3.43M worth of BLL shares. The insider sentiment on Ball has been positive according to 159 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Scott C Morrison’s trades have generated a -26.6% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Colorado-based Ball Corp. was founded in 1880 and provides aluminum packaging products to the beverage, personal care, automotive, paint, healthcare, and household products industries. It operates in four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace.