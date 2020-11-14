The Executive Vice Pres. & CLO of Alexander & Baldwin is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Executive Vice Pres. & CLO of Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX – Research Report), Nelson Chun, exercised options to sell 31,291 ALEX shares at $13.11 a share, for a total transaction value of $497.5K.

This is Chun’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on MATX back in January 2016

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $23.32 and a one-year low of $8.32. ALEX’s market cap is $1.11 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 115.10. Currently, Alexander & Baldwin has an average volume of 251.23K.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management. The Land Operations segment consists of the management and optimization of the firm’s historical landholdings. The Materials and Construction segment involves in operating as asphalt paving contractor and natural materials and infrastructure construction. The company was founded by Samuel Thomas Alexander and Henry Perrine Baldwin on 1870 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.