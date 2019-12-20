The Executive Vice Chairman* of Chubb (NYSE: CB) is Selling Shares

Today, the Executive Vice Chairman* of Chubb (CB – Research Report), John Keogh, sold shares of CB for $4.05M.

Following John Keogh’s last CB Sell transaction on October 12, 2018, the stock climbed by 31.6%. In addition to John Keogh, one other CB executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Chubb’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $8.99 billion and quarterly net profit of $1.09 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.72 billion and had a net profit of $1.23 billion. The company has a one-year high of $162.44 and a one-year low of $119.54. Currently, Chubb has an average volume of 859.77K.

The insider sentiment on Chubb has been negative according to 104 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ACE Limited operates as an holding company, which provides commercial property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance-North American P&C, Insurance-North American Agriculture, Insurance-Overseas General, Global Reinsurance and Life.