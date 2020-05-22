The Executive of Zurich Insurance Group (Other OTC: ZFSVF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Executive of Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF – Research Report), Unnamed Swiss Director (E), sold shares of ZFSVF for $1.72M.

The company has a one-year high of $447.60 and a one-year low of $259.50. Currently, Zurich Insurance Group has an average volume of .

Based on 13 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $382.05, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Zurich Insurance Group has been negative according to 16 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis. The Life Regions segment refers to the comprehensive range of life and health insurance products on both an individual and a group basis, including annuities, endowment and term insurance, unit-linked and investment-oriented products, as well as full private health, supplemental health and long-term care insurance. The Farmers segment includes non-claims administrative and management services to the Farmers Exchanges, which are owned by policyholders. The Group Functions and Operations segment comprises the Group´s Holding and Financing and Headquarters activities. The Non-Core Businesses segment includes insurance and reinsurance businesses that the Group does not consider core to its operations and that are therefore mostly managed to achieve a beneficial run-off. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.