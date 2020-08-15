The Executive of ZEN Graphene Solutions (Other OTC: ZENYF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Executive of ZEN Graphene Solutions (ZENYF – Research Report), Brian Bosse, bought shares of ZENYF for $4,600.

Following this transaction Brian Bosse’s holding in the company was increased by 4% to a total of $84.6K.

Currently, ZEN Graphene Solutions has an average volume of 11.63K. The company has a one-year high of $0.62 and a one-year low of $0.17.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. is a graphene technology company. It focuses on the development of Albany Graphite Deposit project. The company was founded on July 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.