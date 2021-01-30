The Executive of VR Resources (Other OTC: VRRCF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Executive of VR Resources (VRRCF – Research Report), Darin Wagner, bought shares of VRRCF for $30K.

Following this transaction Darin Wagner’s holding in the company was increased by 7% to a total of $352.2K.

Currently, VR Resources has an average volume of 97.05K. VRRCF’s market cap is $16.75 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -23.30.

VR Resources Ltd. is a junior exploration company, which engages in the evaluation of mineral properties. Its properties include Ranoke, Big Ten, and Bonita. The company was founded on May 7, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.