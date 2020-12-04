The Executive of Velocity Minerals (Other OTC: VLCJF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Executive of Velocity Minerals (VLCJF – Research Report), Keith J Henderson, sold shares of VLCJF for $60.84K.

In addition to Keith J Henderson, 3 other VLCJF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

VLCJF’s market cap is $50.63 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -15.30. Currently, Velocity Minerals has an average volume of .

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $170.2K worth of VLCJF shares and purchased $2.06M worth of VLCJF shares. The insider sentiment on Velocity Minerals has been positive according to 33 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Velocity Minerals Ltd. is a development company, which engages in the exploration of gold. It projects include Rozino and Ekuzya. The company was founded on September 22, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.