The Executive of Usha Resources (Other OTC: USHAF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Executive of Usha Resources (USHAF – Research Report), Deepak Varshney, bought shares of USHAF for $21.04K.

Following this transaction Deepak Varshney’s holding in the company was increased by 6% to a total of $535.2K. In addition to Deepak Varshney, 4 other USHAF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

USHAF’s market cap is $2.92 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -9.70. Currently, Usha Resources has an average volume of 1,000.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $13.5K worth of USHAF shares and purchased $171.6K worth of USHAF shares. The insider sentiment on Usha Resources has been positive according to 12 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Usha Resources Ltd is a Capital Pool Company.