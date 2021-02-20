The Executive of Taiga Gold (Other OTC: TGGDF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Executive of Taiga Gold (TGGDF – Research Report), Timothy Jay Termuende, bought shares of TGGDF for $4,290.

This is Termuende’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:EPL back in October 2020 Following this transaction Timothy Jay Termuende’s holding in the company was increased by 1% to a total of $444.4K.

Currently, Taiga Gold has an average volume of 41.50K. TGGDF’s market cap is $12.25 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -1.90. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.33.

Taiga Gold Corp operates as a mineral exploration company which focuses on mineral property assets in Canada.