The Executive of Swiss Re AG is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Executive of Swiss Re AG (SSREF – Research Report), Unnamed Swiss Director (E), exercised options to sell 6,837 SSREF shares for a total transaction value of $636.3K.

Following Unnamed Swiss Director (E)’s last SSREF Sell transaction on August 06, 2020, the stock climbed by 24.0%. In addition to Unnamed Swiss Director (E), one other SSREF executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $101.64 and a one-year low of $60.78. Currently, Swiss Re AG has an average volume of 378. SSREF’s market cap is $29.37 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -33.40.

Based on 13 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $101.34, reflecting a 0.3% upside.

The insider sentiment on Swiss Re AG has been neutral according to 12 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Swiss Re is the second- largest reinsurer in the world. The business offers a wide range of property and casualty reinsurance, as well as life and health. It also has a corporate primary insurance operation. Based in Zurich, Swiss Re operates in over 20 countries.