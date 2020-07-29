The Executive of Pacific Empire Minerals (Other OTC: PEMSF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Executive of Pacific Empire Minerals (PEMSF – Research Report), Bradley Peters, bought shares of PEMSF for $14K.

Following this transaction Bradley Peters’ holding in the company was increased by 12% to a total of $179.2K. In addition to Bradley Peters, one other PEMSF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Pacific Empire Minerals has an average volume of 77. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.84.

The insider sentiment on Pacific Empire Minerals has been positive according to 14 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on the following projects: Wildcat, Moffat, Red JV, Stars, Copper King, Bulkley Initiative, Plateau, Nub East, Pinnacle Reef, Kitimat, Tak, and Hogem JV properties. The company was founded by Brad Peters and Rory Ritchie on July 13, 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.