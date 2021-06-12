The Executive of Northern Lights Resources (Other OTC: NLRCF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Executive of Northern Lights Resources (NLRCF – Research Report), Jason Bahnsen, bought shares of NLRCF for $2,400.

This recent transaction increases Jason Bahnsen’s holding in the company by 1% to a total of $159.8K.

Currently, Northern Lights Resources has an average volume of 71.00K. NLRCF’s market cap is $5.41 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -9.20.

Northern Lights Resources Corp is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties. Its project includes Medicine Springs Project located in Elko County, Nevada & Secret Pass Gold Project located in Mohave County, Arizona.