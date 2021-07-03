The Executive of New Placer Dome Gold (Other OTC: NPDCF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Executive of New Placer Dome Gold (NPDCF – Research Report), Maximilian Sali, bought shares of NPDCF for $3,375.

Following this transaction Maximilian Sali’s holding in the company was increased by 1% to a total of $279.2K.

NPDCF’s market cap is $9.66 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -1.00. Currently, New Placer Dome Gold has an average volume of 21.00K. The company has a one-year high of $0.80 and a one-year low of $0.05.

Barrian Mining Corp is a Canada based company engaged in exploration of mineral properties. The company is focused on exploration of projects including The Bolo Project, The Sleeper Asset and Troy.