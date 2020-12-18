The Executive of MG Capital Corporation (Other OTC: MGCCF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Executive of MG Capital Corporation (MGCCF – Research Report), John James Stypula, bought shares of MGCCF for $2,000.

This is Stypula’s first Buy trade following 3 Sell transactions. In addition to John James Stypula, one other MGCCF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

MGCCF’s market cap is $9.39 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -6.20. Currently, MG Capital Corporation has an average volume of .

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $97.37K worth of MGCCF shares and purchased $3,900 worth of MGCCF shares.

MG Capital Corp through its subsidiary engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties of merit in British Columbia, Canada. Its properties comprise of Redburn Property, Hungry Creek Property, Aldridge 1, and Aldridge 2 properties.