The Executive of Marble Financial (Other OTC: MRBLF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Executive of Marble Financial (MRBLF – Research Report), Michele (Mike) N Marrandino, bought shares of MRBLF for $9,000.

Following this transaction Michele (Mike) N Marrandino’s holding in the company was increased by 1% to a total of $668.8K.

Based on Marble Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $153.2K and GAAP net loss of -$826,331. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $782 and had a GAAP net loss of $552.4K. Currently, Marble Financial has an average volume of .

The insider sentiment on Marble Financial has been positive according to 36 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Marble Financial Inc is a financial technology company that helps its customers in achieving longer-term credit health. Through its technology solutions Fast Track Loan, Score-Up, and Credit Meds, the company guides customers back to mainstream credit quicker.