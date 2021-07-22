The Executive of Jet2 PLC is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Executive of Jet2 PLC (DRTGF – Research Report), Stephen Paul Heapy, exercised options to sell 9,867 DRTGF shares for a total transaction value of $103.6K.

Following this transaction Stephen Paul Heapy’s holding in the company was decreased by 4% to a total of $2.33 million. In addition to Stephen Paul Heapy, 2 other DRTGF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $20.50 and a one-year low of $6.90. Currently, Jet2 PLC has an average volume of .

Dart Group plc engages in the provision of aviation and distribution services. It operates through the Leisure Travel; and Distribution and Logistics segments. The Leisure Travel segment provides scheduled holiday flights by its airline, Jet2.com, and ATOL licensed package holidays by its tour operator, Jet2holidays, to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands and to European leisure cities. The Distribution and Logistics segment focuses in the evaluation of distribution centre-level performance data. The company was founded was founded by Philip Hugh Meeson in 1980 and is headquartered in Leeds, the United Kingdom.