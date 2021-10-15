The Executive of Hydro66 Holdings (Other OTC: HYHDF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Executive of Hydro66 Holdings (HYHDF – Research Report), David Rowe, bought shares of HYHDF for $360.2K.

Following this transaction David Rowe’s holding in the company was increased by 7% to a total of $5.48 million.

HYHDF’s market cap is $13.06 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 0.50. Currently, Hydro66 Holdings has an average volume of 12.00K.

Hydro66 Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of colocation services and computing power to digital currency pools. The firm also owns and operates a colocation data center in Sweden. It operates through the Data Center Services and Digital Currency Services segment. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.