The Executive of Harvest Health & Recreation (Other OTC: HRVSF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Executive of Harvest Health & Recreation (HRVSF – Research Report), Jason Vedadi, sold shares of HRVSF for $2.78M.

Following Jason Vedadi’s last HRVSF Sell transaction on May 15, 2020, the stock climbed by 2.6%.

Based on Harvest Health & Recreation’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $61.64 million and GAAP net loss of -$2,141,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $33.15 million and had a GAAP net loss of $39.1 million. HRVSF’s market cap is $1.43 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -9.50. The company has a one-year high of $4.33 and a one-year low of $0.46.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.60, reflecting a -8.7% downside. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy HRVSF with a $7.00 price target.

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company. The company’s segment include the production and sale of cannabis with three business areas namely Cultivation, Processing, and Retail dispensaries. It has expanded throughout Arizona, Maryland, and Pennsylvania.