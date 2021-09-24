The Executive of Harmony Gold Mining Co is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Executive of Harmony Gold Mining Co (HGMCF – Research Report), Harry Ephraim Mashego, exercised options to sell 3,499 HGMCF shares for a total transaction value of $165.3K.

In addition to Harry Ephraim Mashego, 5 other HGMCF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

HGMCF’s market cap is $1.95 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 5.10. The company has a one-year high of $5.80 and a one-year low of $3.20. Currently, Harmony Gold Mining Co has an average volume of .

The insider sentiment on Harmony Gold Mining Co has been negative according to 30 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Harmony Gold Mining Co. Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines and open-pit operation, sales and financial management, and land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel. The company was founded on August 25, 1950 and is headquartered in Randfontein, South Africa.