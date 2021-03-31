The Executive of GSP Resource Corp. (Other OTC: GSRCF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Executive of GSP Resource Corp. (GSRCF – Research Report), Simon Christopher Dyakowski, bought shares of GSRCF for $2,500.

This recent transaction increases Simon Christopher Dyakowski’s holding in the company by 1% to a total of $365K.

GSRCF’s market cap is $3.7 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -7.60. The company has a one-year high of $0.48 and a one-year low of $0.06.

GSP Resource Corp is a Canada based natural resource company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties. Its main emphasis is on the exploration of sulphide deposits with significant gold, platinum and palladium deposits in the Similkameen Mining Division, British Columbia. Its property holding includes Olivine Property.