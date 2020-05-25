The Executive of Grown Rogue International (Other OTC: GRUSF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Executive of Grown Rogue International (GRUSF – Research Report), J Obie Strickler, bought shares of GRUSF for $2,414.

In addition to J Obie Strickler, one other GRUSF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Grown Rogue International’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending January 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.11 million and GAAP net loss of -$217,042. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $834.3K and had a GAAP net loss of $4.8 million. Currently, Grown Rogue International has an average volume of 15.88K.

The insider sentiment on Grown Rogue International has been positive according to 20 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Grown Rogue International, Inc. operates as a seed to experience cannabis brand. Its products include flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and extracts, including shatter, wax, oil and sugar, which are categorized according to desired user experiences: relax, optimize, groove, uplift and energize. The company was founded on November 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.