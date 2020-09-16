The Executive of Graphite Energy (Other OTC: GRXXF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Executive of Graphite Energy (GRXXF – Research Report), Adrian Frederick Hobkirk, bought shares of GRXXF for $60K.

This recent transaction increases Adrian Frederick Hobkirk’s holding in the company by 2000% to a total of $428.4K. This is Hobkirk’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:NGZ back in August 2019

Currently, Graphite Energy has an average volume of 180. The company has a one-year high of $1.01 and a one-year low of $0.

Adrian Frederick Hobkirk’s trades have generated a -2.8% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Graphite Energy Corp operates as an exploration mining company which is engaged in the exploration, and production of graphite and other mineral properties in Canada. Its only property includes Lac Aux Bouleaux Property near the town of Mont-Laurier in southern Quebec.