The Executive of Gold Port (Other OTC: GPOTF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Executive of Gold Port (GPOTF – Research Report), Adrian Frederick Hobkirk, bought shares of GPOTF for $5,601.

This recent transaction increases Adrian Frederick Hobkirk’s holding in the company by 6% to a total of $113.4K.

GPOTF’s market cap is $4.78 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 46.00. Currently, Gold Port has an average volume of 10.00K.

Gold Port Corp is a gold exploration company focused on Guyana, South America. The company owns the Groete Creek Gold Project located in the prolific Guiana Shield, which is home to some of the world’s largest gold deposits. Combined with the Akaiwong and Tamberlin gold exploration projects, both in Guyana, Gold Port holds an exciting inventory of exploration and development stage gold projects.