The Executive of GlobeX Data Ltd (Other OTC: SWISF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Executive of GlobeX Data Ltd (SWISF – Research Report), Chamlou Alain Mehdi Ghiai, sold shares of SWISF for $742.5K.

This is Ghiai’s first Sell trade following 3 Buy transactions.

Based on GlobeX Data Ltd’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $8,722 and GAAP net loss of -$1,284,919. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7,374 and had a GAAP net loss of $256.6K. Currently, GlobeX Data Ltd has an average volume of 37.78K. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.30.

GlobeX Data Ltd is a Canada based software company. It is a distributor and license holder of secure cloud-based storage, document management, encrypted emails and secure communication tools. The products of the company include Digital Safe, Priva Talk and Sekur. The company sells the products through resellers and other distribution channels such as managed service providers, Internet service providers, and telecommunication companies.