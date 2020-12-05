The Executive of Global Li-Ion Graphite (Other OTC: GBBGF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Executive of Global Li-Ion Graphite (GBBGF – Research Report), Geoff Watson, sold shares of GBBGF for $3,625.

Currently, Global Li-Ion Graphite has an average volume of 98.50K.

Global Li-Ion Graphite Corp is an exploration stage resource company in the province of British Columbia. The company’s principal business activity is the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. It mainly focuses on the development of graphite projects. Some of the company’s projects are Chedic Graphite Mine, Ambato-Arana, Eastern Madagascar, and others.