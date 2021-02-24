The Executive of FluroTech is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Executive of FluroTech (FLURF – Research Report), Elmar Josef Prenner, exercised options to sell 30,000 FLURF shares for a total transaction value of $18.18K.

FLURF’s market cap is $46.16 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -7.60. Currently, FluroTech has an average volume of 277.09K. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 28.35.

FluroTech Ltd is a technology and marketing company. Its core business is focused on the commercialization of new technologies in the cannabis industry. Its product includes CompleTest.