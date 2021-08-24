The Executive of Dore Copper Mining (Other OTC: DRCMF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Executive of Dore Copper Mining (DRCMF – Research Report), Ernest Mast Mast, bought shares of DRCMF for $15.8K.

This is Mast’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:SCOT back in November 2019 This recent transaction increases Ernest Mast Mast’s holding in the company by 2% to a total of $750.8K.

Currently, Dore Copper Mining has an average volume of . The company has a one-year high of $1.05 and a one-year low of $0.52.

Dore Copper Mining Corp is a company with near development high-grade gold and copper assets in Quebec with district scale exploration upside. Existing infrastructure provides the company with a capital intensity advantage. Its projects include corner bay, cedar bay, copper rand, lac dore among others.