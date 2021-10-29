The Executive of DelphX Capital Markets (Other OTC: DPXCF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Executive of DelphX Capital Markets (DPXCF – Research Report), Alexander Jordin Jardin, sold shares of DPXCF for $56.62K.

DPXCF’s market cap is $41.7 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -12.00. Currently, DelphX Capital Markets has an average volume of . The company has a one-year high of $0.65 and a one-year low of $0.06.

Delphx Capital Markets Inc is a Canada based company. Its principal business activity is to develop and operate a global facility for transparent offering, purchase, sale, collection, and storage of certain fixed income securities and derivatives, and to manage data, research, analytics, and valuations of such instruments. The company operates in Canada and the United States.