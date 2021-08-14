The Executive of Defense Metals (Other OTC: DFMTF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Executive of Defense Metals (DFMTF – Research Report), Maximilian Sali, sold shares of DFMTF for $48.4K.

DFMTF’s market cap is $16.05 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -5.10. Currently, Defense Metals has an average volume of 112.06K. The company has a one-year high of $0.59 and a one-year low of $0.11.

Defense Metals Corp is a Canadian mineral exploration company. It is engaged in sourcing, exploring and developing rare earth and uranium mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes uranium projects.