The Executive of Defense Metals (Other OTC: DFMTF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Executive of Defense Metals (DFMTF – Research Report), Maximilian Sali, bought shares of DFMTF for $3,700.

Following this transaction Maximilian Sali’s holding in the company was increased by 1% to a total of $533.6K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Defense Metals has an average volume of 641.69K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $12K worth of DFMTF shares and purchased $6,500 worth of DFMTF shares.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Defense Metals Corp is a Canadian mineral exploration company. It is engaged in sourcing, exploring and developing rare earth and uranium mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes uranium projects.