The Executive of Blockchain Foundry (Other OTC: BLFDF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Executive of Blockchain Foundry (BLFDF – Research Report), Christopher Andrew Marsh, sold shares of BLFDF for $2,860.

This is Marsh’s first Sell trade following 12 Buy transactions.

Based on Blockchain Foundry’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $227.4K and quarterly net profit of $74.33K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $133.4K and had a GAAP net loss of $352.7K. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 192.03. Currently, Blockchain Foundry has an average volume of 43.03K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $2,860 worth of BLFDF shares and purchased $83.31K worth of BLFDF shares.

Christopher Andrew Marsh's trades have generated a 5.3% average return based on past transactions.

Blockchain Foundry, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of blockchain-based business solution; and provision of consulting services. It offers Blockmarket, a blockchain-based e-commerce solution. The company was founded on February12, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.