The Executive of BioVaxys Technology (Other OTC: BVAXF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Executive of BioVaxys Technology (BVAXF – Research Report), James Passin, bought shares of BVAXF for $50.6K.

This is Passin’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on UTOLF back in April 2020 This recent transaction increases James Passin’s holding in the company by 2% to a total of $2.43 million.

Currently, BioVaxys Technology has an average volume of 13.82K. The company has a one-year high of $0.62 and a one-year low of $0.05.

