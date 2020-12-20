The Executive of Algernon Pharmaceuticals (Other OTC: AGNPF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Executive of Algernon Pharmaceuticals (AGNPF – Research Report), Michael Sadhra, sold shares of AGNPF for $46.5K.

AGNPF’s market cap is $20.82 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -4.10. The company has a one-year high of $0.49 and a one-year low of $0.03.

Michael Sadhra's trades have generated a 13.5% average return based on past transactions.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of repurposed therapeutic drugs. It focuses on the areas of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded on January 22, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.