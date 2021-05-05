The Executive of Aldebaran Resources Inc (Other OTC: ADBRF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Executive of Aldebaran Resources Inc (ADBRF – Research Report), Kevin Bruce Heather, bought shares of ADBRF for $200K.

This recent transaction increases Kevin Bruce Heather’s holding in the company by 28% to a total of $831.9K. In addition to Kevin Bruce Heather, 6 other ADBRF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

ADBRF’s market cap is $38.39 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -19.40. Currently, Aldebaran Resources Inc has an average volume of 100. The company has a one-year high of $0.56 and a one-year low of $0.17.

Aldebaran Resources Inc is a Canadian based mining company. It is primarily involved in the exploration, development and acquisition of deposits in Argentina. The principal property of the group is Rio Grande copper-gold project in Argentina.