The Executive of Aftermath Silver (Other OTC: AAGFF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Executive of Aftermath Silver (AAGFF – Research Report), Ralph Rushton, bought shares of AAGFF for $11K.

Following this transaction Ralph Rushton’s holding in the company was increased by 15% to a total of $70.8K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

AAGFF’s market cap is $60.22 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -15.10. The company has a one-year high of $1.37 and a one-year low of $0.15.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aftermath Silver Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Challacollo and Cachinal silver-gold projects. The company was founded on January 27, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.