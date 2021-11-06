The Executive Co-Chairman of KKR & Co (NYSE: KKR) is Selling Shares

On November 5, the Executive Co-Chairman of KKR & Co (KKR – Research Report), Henry Kravis, sold shares of KKR for $383.9M.

This is Kravis’ first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on HCA back in May 2016 In addition to Henry Kravis, one other KKR executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Based on KKR & Co’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.14 billion and quarterly net profit of $1.32 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.33 billion and had a net profit of $707 million. The company has a one-year high of $83.90 and a one-year low of $36.27. KKR’s market cap is $46.81 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.90.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $84.19, reflecting a -3.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on KKR & Co has been negative according to 18 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

KKR & Co., Inc. engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities. The Private Markets line manages and sponsors a group of private equity funds that invest capital for long-term appreciation, either through controlling ownership of a company or strategic minority positions. The Public Markets line operates combined credit and hedge funds platforms. The Capital Markets line comprises of global capital markets business. It implements traditional and non-traditional capital solutions for investments or companies seeking financing. The Principal Activities line manages the firm’s assets and deploys capital to support and grow the businesses. The company was founded by Henry R. Kravis and George R. Roberts in 1976 and is headquartered in New York, NY.