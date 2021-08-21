The Executive Chairman-Title Group of Old Republic International is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Executive Chairman-Title Group of Old Republic International (ORI – Research Report), Rande Keith Yeager, exercised options to sell 267,500 ORI shares at $21.24 a share, for a total transaction value of $7.01M.

Following Rande Keith Yeager’s last ORI Sell transaction on April 27, 2021, the stock climbed by 1.7%.

Based on Old Republic International’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.25 billion and quarterly net profit of $316 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.03 billion and had a net profit of $398 million. The company has a one-year high of $26.69 and a one-year low of $13.93. ORI’s market cap is $7.97 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 4.90.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance Group segment involves in providing property and liability insurance to commercial clients. The Title Insurance Group segment includes issuance of policies to real estate purchasers and investors. The Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business segment consists of mortgage guaranty and consumer credit indemnity operations. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.