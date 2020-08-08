The Executive Chairman and CEO of Spectrum Brands Holdings is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Executive Chairman and CEO of Spectrum Brands Holdings (SPB – Research Report), David Maura, exercised options to buy 5,000 SPB shares at $52.84 a share, for a total transaction value of $264.2K.

This recent transaction increases David Maura’s holding in the company by 1.29% to a total of $22.82 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $64.72 and a one-year low of $19.59. Currently, Spectrum Brands Holdings has an average volume of 395.56K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $61.25, reflecting a -7.6% downside. Three different firms, including Oppenheimer and RBC Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Spectrum Brands Holdings has been positive according to 32 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents. It operates through the following segments: Hardware and Home Improvement (HHI); Home and Personal Care (HPC); Global Pet Care (GPC); Home and Garden (H&G). The HHI segment consists of hardware, security and plumbing business. The GPC segment focuses on the pet care business. The H&G segment involves the home and garden and insect control business. The HPC segment includes the small kitchen and personal care appliances business. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Middleton, WI.