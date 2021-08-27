The Executive Board Chairman of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ: PATK) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Executive Board Chairman of Patrick Industries (PATK – Research Report), Todd Cleveland, sold shares of PATK for $1.8M.

Following Todd Cleveland’s last PATK Sell transaction on December 19, 2019, the stock climbed by 34.4%.

Based on Patrick Industries’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.02 billion and quarterly net profit of $58.99 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $424 million and had a net profit of $714K. The company has a one-year high of $98.83 and a one-year low of $47.74. PATK’s market cap is $2 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.00.

The insider sentiment on Patrick Industries has been negative according to 65 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Todd Cleveland's trades have generated a 67.5% average return based on past transactions.

Patrick Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products. The Distribution segment distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall and drywall finishing products, electronics and audio systems components, wiring, electrical and plumbing products, fiber reinforced polyester products, cement siding, interior passage doors, roofing products, laminate and ceramic flooring, shower doors, furniture, fireplaces and surrounds, interior and exterior lightning products, and other miscellaneous products. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Elkhart, IN.