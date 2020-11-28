The Exec VP & Reg Pres-EMEA of Plexus (NASDAQ: PLXS) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Exec VP & Reg Pres-EMEA of Plexus (PLXS – Research Report), Ronnie Darroch, bought shares of PLXS for $214.2K.

This recent transaction increases Ronnie Darroch’s holding in the company by 59.78% to a total of $565.3K. This is Darroch’s first Buy trade following 7 Sell transactions.

Based on Plexus’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $913 million and quarterly net profit of $37.71 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $810 million and had a net profit of $36.83 million. The company has a one-year high of $86.53 and a one-year low of $35.16. Currently, Plexus has an average volume of 63.75K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $5.39M worth of PLXS shares and purchased $936.7K worth of PLXS shares. The insider sentiment on Plexus has been negative according to 98 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Ronnie Darroch's trades have generated a -2.4% average return based on past transactions.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors. The company operates through the following geographical segments: Americas (AMER); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Asia-Pacific (APAC). Plexus was founded by Peter Strandwitz, Shirani Ramin and John L. Nussbaum in 1979 and is headquartered in Neenah, WI.