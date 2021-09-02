The Exec VP, General Counsel, Sec. of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE: WAB) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Exec VP, General Counsel, Sec. of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB – Research Report), David Deninno, sold shares of WAB for $586.1K.

Following David Deninno’s last WAB Sell transaction on May 22, 2019, the stock climbed by 24.3%. In addition to David Deninno, 3 other WAB executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.01 billion and quarterly net profit of $125 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.74 billion and had a net profit of $86.8 million. The company has a one-year high of $90.67 and a one-year low of $55.83. WAB’s market cap is $16.77 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 37.70.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $96.83, reflecting a -7.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has been negative according to 79 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets. The Transit segments includes the manufacture and providing services components for new and existing passenger transit vehicles, including regional trains, high speed trains, subway cars, light-rail vehicles, and buses; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; builds new commuter locomotives; and renovate passenger transit vehicles. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.