The Exec. VP & General Counsel of Marriot Vacations (NYSE: VAC) is Selling Shares

On March 12, the Exec. VP & General Counsel of Marriot Vacations (VAC – Research Report), James Hunter, sold shares of VAC for $1.49M.

Following James Hunter’s last VAC Sell transaction on November 24, 2017, the stock climbed by 59.7%. In addition to James Hunter, 3 other VAC executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $190.97 and a one-year low of $30.10. VAC’s market cap is $7.75 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -28.30. Currently, Marriot Vacations has an average volume of 296.66K.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $182.00, reflecting a 2.9% upside.

The insider sentiment on Marriot Vacations has been negative according to 100 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. engages in developing, marketing, selling, and managing of vacation ownership and related products under the Ritz-Carlton Destination Club and Marriott brands. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The North America segment develops markets, sells and manages vacation ownership products under the marriott vacation club and grand residences by marriott brands in the United States and the Caribbean vacation. The Europe segment focuses on selling its existing projects and managing existing resorts. The Asia Pacific segment covers the vacation ownership products through marriott vacation club and asia pacific regions. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.