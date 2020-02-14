The Exec. VP, General Counsel of Caci International (NYSE: CACI) is Selling Shares

Today, the Exec. VP, General Counsel of Caci International (CACI – Research Report), William Koegel, sold shares of CACI for $272.2K.

In addition to William Koegel, 2 other CACI executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Caci International’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.4 billion and quarterly net profit of $79.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.18 billion and had a net profit of $68.6 million. The company has a one-year high of $280.67 and a one-year low of $176.31. CACI’s market cap is $6.97B and the company has a P/E ratio of 26.66.

The insider sentiment on Caci International has been negative according to 79 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

CACI International, Inc. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.