The Exec. VP, Chief Commercial Off of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ: USAP) is Buying Shares

Today, the Exec. VP, Chief Commercial Off of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP – Research Report), Christopher M. Zimmer, bought shares of USAP for $32.5K.

Following this transaction Christopher M. Zimmer’s holding in the company was increased by 9.91% to a total of $360K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $19.16 and a one-year low of $12.30. USAP’s market cap is $109.8M and the company has a P/E ratio of 25.88. Currently, Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has an average volume of 19.79K.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of semi-finished and finished specialty steels, including stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel and certain other alloyed steels.