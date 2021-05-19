The Exec VP, CFO & Treasurer of Artisan Partners (NYSE: APAM) is Selling Shares

On May 17, the Exec VP, CFO & Treasurer of Artisan Partners (APAM – Research Report), Charles Daley, sold shares of APAM for $1.03M.

Following Charles Daley’s last APAM Sell transaction on August 17, 2015, the stock climbed by 25.9%.

Based on Artisan Partners’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $291 million and quarterly net profit of $77.28 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $203 million and had a net profit of $34.83 million. The company has a one-year high of $57.65 and a one-year low of $27.16. Currently, Artisan Partners has an average volume of 953.97K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $57.33, reflecting a -11.0% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.03M worth of APAM shares and purchased $5M worth of APAM shares. The insider sentiment on Artisan Partners has been positive according to 17 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Charles Daley's trades have generated a 59.3% average return based on past transactions.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc. operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services primarily to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.